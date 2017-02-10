‘Peanut Man’ donates $5K toward scholarships for Portsmouth students

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — The amount of money Robert “Bob” Triplett has raised for Portsmouth schools is definitely not peanuts.
The 79-year-old double-amputee recently donated $5,000 to provide scholarships to high school students. And he made all that money by selling peanuts at the Portsmouth Olde Towne Farmers Market.
Portsmouth schools officials announced Triplett’s donation in a Feb. 9 news release.
Triplett, who also has a nickname of “Peanut Man,” graduated from I.C. Norcom High School in 1958. Officials say Triplett’s idea was born out of conversations he had had with friends about the plight of today’s youth.
He reportedly wanted to help the next generation, despite his age and health challenges.
Portsmouth officials say two $1,000 scholarships will be given this year to Portsmouth high school students. Triplett stated in the release that he plans on raising $10,000 for more scholarships.
10 On Your Side’s Laura Caso will have more on Triplett’s efforts on WAVY News 10 at 4 p.m.