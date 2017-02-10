Portsmouth police searching for missing 10-year-old girl

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — Portsmouth police need your help to find a 10-year-old girl who ran away from family Friday.

According to detectives, Nyasia D. Whitfield was last seen around 7:30 p.m. in the 400 block of Taft Drive. Police say she ran away from family members after she got upset about something.

Responding officers and relatives haven’t been able to find her.

Police say Nyasia stands about 5 feet tall and weighs 75 pounds. She has brown eyes and black hair that is pulled up into three large ponytails with large black beads. Nyasia was last seen wearing dark-colored jeans, black shoes and a purple coat (pictured).

If you have seen Nyasia or know where she is, call the Portsmouth Police Department immediately at 757-393-5300 or Detective A. Mannings at 757-718-6781.