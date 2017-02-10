New bill aims to create tax-free weekend for guns and ammo in the Volunteer State

JOHNSON CITY, TN (WJHL) – A Tennessee lawmaker introduced a bill Wednesday that would make it cheaper to buy a gun for one weekend of the year, but not everyone in the Tri-Cities is on board.

State Representative Dennis Powers of Jacksboro, TN representing Campbell county and parts of Union and Anderson counties, introduced House Bill 744 or “Second Amendment Sales Tax Holiday”. If passed, the law would lift sales tax on guns and ammunition during the first weekend of September.

“We’re ecstatic about it, it would be great for our business,” Tri-Cities Gun Depot Co-Owner, Tommy Isaacs said.

Isaacs is ecstatic about the potential “Second Amendment Sales Tax Holiday” proposed by State Representative Powers.

“That’s kind of the slow down period for us the end of August, first of September,” Isaacs said.

Isaacs said he sees a 10 to 15 percent decrease in sales that time of year.

“It really kind of slows down when people come back from vacation and spent their money, I think it would just help spur people to spend more money,” Isaacs said.

Isaacs even said his shop would reduce prices for what he’s calling “back to school for hunters.”

Gun owners, Linda and Bobby Jackson from Trade, TN said they’re interested in the bill.

“He just has to let us know when or give us the date. I think it’s a great idea, everyone could use a break right now,” Linda Jackson said.

Nancy Fischman, chair of the Washington County Democratic Party, suggests Representative Powers work on something more urgent like the state’s public education system or access to affordable healthcare.

“Why doesn’t he propose a sales tax holiday for groceries? You have to eat but you don’t have to buy a gun,” Fischman said.

Isaacs is hopeful this bill turns into law.

“If you own a small business you could appreciate this,” Isaacs said.

If lawmakers pass the “Second Amendment Sales Tax Holiday,” this law would take effect July 1, 2017 and the first holiday weekend would be this year.

Last year, Louisiana and Mississippi both hosted “Second Amendment Sales Tax Holiday” weekends of their own.

Tennessee already has an annual tax free weekend at the end of summer that is geared toward back to school shopping.

Thursday marked deadline day in Tennessee for lawmakers to get their legislative proposals submitted.

Other recently filed bills by Tennessee lawmakers would allow people with handgun carry permits to be armed in schools, drop a ban on Sunday liquor sales and ban any open alcohol bottles or cans in vehicles on Tennessee roads.

Bills needed sponsors in both chambers by Thursday to be considered for this session. A list of measures that fail to meet that is expected Friday.

A renewed effort to require transgender students to use bathrooms and locker rooms corresponding to the gender on their birth certificates was also submitted Thursday.

Copyright 2017 WJHL. All rights reserved.