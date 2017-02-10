McDonnell’s defense fund raises $20K in 4th quarter 2016

Former Virginia Gov. Bob McDonnell, center, hugs two of his daughters Cailin Young, left, and Jeanine McDonnell Zubowsky, right, after speaking outside federal court in Richmond, Va., Tuesday, Jan. 6, 2015. McDonnell was sentenced to two years prison and two years probation in his corruption case. McDonnell is to report to prison by Feb. 9. His wife, who was convicted on eight counts of corruption, will be sentenced Feb. 20. (AP Photo/Steve Helber)
RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Finance reports show former Gov. Bob McDonnell’s legal defense fund raised about $20,000 during the last quarter of 2016.

Supporters created the fund in 2013 for McDonnell, who was convicted of public corruption but had his sentence overturned by a unanimous Supreme Court in June.

The reports collected by the Virginia Public Access Project, a nonpartisan money-in-politics tracker, also show around $36,000 of expenses during last year’s fourth quarter. The majority of that went to legal, accounting and banking fees, and $10,000 went to the IRS for a late filing fee, according to the filings.

The fund reported $554,010 cash on hand as of the end of 2016.

McDonnell has since rejoined a Virginia Beach law firm and is teaching at Regents University.

