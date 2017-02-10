Man shot and killed outside restaurant in Newport News

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) — Newport News police are investigating a shooting that left a 25-year-old man dead outside a restaurant on Huntington Ave. overnight.

According to a news release from police, officers responded to TJ’s Sports Tavern at 7015 Huntington Ave. around 12:42 a.m. for a report of a shooting. When they arrived on the scene they found a man slumped over in a car who had been shot at least one time.

Medics took the man to a local hospital where he was pronounced deceased.

Police are looking for a suspect who they say was wearing a black jacket with a hood, jeans and black shoes and was last seen running north on Warwick Blvd.

No other information has been released.

