Man convicted in 2014 Norfolk murder sentenced to 20 years

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — A man convicted in the 2014 murder of 41-year-old Dorian Booker is facing two decades behind bars.

The Norfolk Commonwealth’s Attorney’s Office said a judge imposed a jury-recommended sentence of 20 years for Dustin George.

A jury convicted George in November of killing Booker in an apartment on Goff Street, off Tidewater Drive.

Witnesses say the two got into an argument before the shooting. George was charged with second-degree murder following the April 8, 2014 shooting.

