Hoping for redemption, Lake Taylor boys are state title contender again

NORFOLK (WAVY) – It was as harsh, and as gut-wrenching a finish to any boys basketball season, Lake Taylor watched an eight-point lead evaporate over the final four minutes, and had to watch Monacan celebrate a 4A state championship last year.

“It was an emotional locker room,” said Titans head coach Kenny Brown.

“We know we had that game,” said junior guard Dereon Seabron.

Facing a room full of tears, Brown emphasized one word to his heart-broken bunch, resiliency, and assured his team they would be back.

True to his word, this year’s Titans squad is currently riding a 14-game win streak, has already clinched a spot in the Region 4A tournament, and has established itself as a state title contender yet again. “This year’s team (has) a lot of energy, but we have four guys that can really really display offensive skill-set,” said Brown.

Four players average close to 18 points a game, led by junior guards Joe Bryant and Seabron. Rather than the popular “Big Three,” Brown believes he has the “Four Horseman.”

As was the case last season, this year’s Lake Taylor team loves to push the tempo, both on the offensive and defensive ends, using their speed and athleticism to force teams into mistakes then capitalizing on those mistakes. “We come out playing at a fast pace, getting on teams early,” said Seabron, who has offers from Norfolk State, Hampton University, and Kent State.

“In the second half, we just blow the doors open.”

Seabron and his teammates are now hoping to plow through the door that seemed to slam shut on them in those fateful final four minutes a season ago.

“We just want to come out on top this time,” said Seabron.