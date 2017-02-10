Elderly woman hit by gunfire in York County

YORK, Va. (WAVY) The York-Poquoson Sheriff’s office is investigating after an elderly woman was struck by gunfire overnight.

According to Lt. Dennis Ivey with the York-Poquoson Sheriff’s office, someone fired gunshots into a home in the 1000 block of Stewart Drive around midnight and struck the woman, who was sitting in a chair.

Paramedics took the woman to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

No other information has been released.

Stay with WAVY.com for updates as they become available.