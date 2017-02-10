Car hits power pole in Va. Beach, prompting road closure

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — A car hit a power pole Friday afternoon in Virginia Breach, prompting a closure on Virginia Beach Boulevard.

Virginia Beach police tweeted about the accident Friday afternoon, noting that the road was closed between Birdneck Road and Oceana Boulevard.

Dispatchers tell WAVY.com the crash was reported around 12:30 p.m.

A viewer photo shows what appears to be a sedan crashed into a power pole. No one was taken to the hospital, according to dispatch.

Dominion Virginia Power’s outage map showed no outages following the crash.

Avoid the area if possible.

