College of William & Mary celebrates its 324th birthday

WILLIAMSBURG, Va. (WAVY) — The College of William & Mary celebrated its 324th birthday Friday.

Michael “Pinball” Clemons, Canadian Football League Hall of Famer and William & Mary Class of 1989 alumnus, was the keynote speaker of the annual Charter Day ceremony.

Clemons delivered a speech to a crowd of students, faculty and staff.

“If the stream can only rise as high as the main source, what you need to understand is that you are the main source,” Clemons said, quoting former President Teddy Roosevelt. “So when you rise, we rise.”