York County school on lockdown as authorities seek robbery suspect

YORK COUNTY, Va. (WAVY) — The York-Poquoson Sheriff’s Office is actively looking for a robbery suspect.

Ezau Ledezma is wanted out of York County for robbery. Authorities say he was seen near the 4300 block of Route 17 just before 2 p.m. Friday.

Grafton Bethel Elementary School is on modified lockdown as a precaution sheriff’s deputies search for Ledezma.

The sheriff’s office has said Ledezma has several warrants for his arrest out of Newport News, too.

Call the York-Poquoson Sheriff’s Office at 757-890-4999 or the Crime Line 1-888-LOCK-U-UP if you recognize Ledezma, see him or know of his whereabouts.