Audience: Women of World War II

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – Emily Krogh from the Hampton History Museum was on The Hampton Roads Show today to enlighten us on the upcoming “Women of World War II” family event.”

The event will bring to life members of the World War II and roles women played as Women’s Army Corps during World War II.

Women of World War II

Family Event

Tomorrow – 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Hampton History Museum

HamptonHistoryMuseum.org

(757) 727-1102

This segment of the Hampton Roads Show sponsored by the Hampton History Museum.