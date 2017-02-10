Admirals defeat South Carolina 3-2 on late goal

NORFOLK (WAVY) — The Admirals defeated the South Carolina Stingrays 3-2 on Friday night in front of a crowd of 4,607 at Scope.

Ben Murphy got the scoring started with his 11th goal of the season in the first period. South Carolina tied it up at 1-1 in the second period before Norfolk reclaimed the lead when John Kurtz found Paul Rodrigues for his 7th goal of the season.

South Carolina scored on an unassisted goal late in the second period to tie the game at 2-2.

It remained tied until Frankie Simonelli scored on an assist by Brodie Dupont at the 19:54 mark of the third period. The 3-2 win snapped a four game losing streak.

Saturday the Admirals host Reading for a 7:00 faceoff at Scope.