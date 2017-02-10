Teen hit by car near high school in Va. Beach

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — A teen was hit by a car Friday morning in Virginia Beach, and sustained minor injuries.

Police say the crash was reported around 7:15 a.m. at Dahlia Drive and Independence Boulevard — across the street from Green Run High School.

A silver Nissan sedan made a slow turn into the teen, bumping her and knocking her down, according to police.

Police say the teen stood up, exchanged words with the driver, before the Nissan drove away. She was taken to the hospital for evaluation and a complaint of minor injury.

