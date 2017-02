VIRGINIA (WAVY) — Virginia State Police arrested 47 people driving under the influence over Super Bowl weekend.

The most DUI arrests came from Northern Virginia, state police say.

A total of 1,185 drivers were cited for speeding.

In the Hampton Roads area, police arrested seven DUI drivers and issued 208 speeding tickets and nine seat belt violations. There were four traffic crashes in the area.

There were no deadly crashes reported over the weekend.