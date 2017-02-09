Woman runs into Virginia Beach Dollar Tree; shopper injured

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) – Emergency crews have responded to an accident in the 1000 block of Independence Boulevard, Thursday afternoon.

According to dispatch, the emergency call came in at 1:08 p.m. The accident was about a vehicle running into the Dollar Tree at the Haygood Shopping Center.

The woman driving the vehicle was uninjured but another woman shopping in the store at the time was transported to the hospital and treated for what appeared to be minor injuries.

The driver was the only occupant of the vehicle.

Units from the Virginia Beach Fire Department responded to the scene to treat the injured woman, also made sure liquids leaking from the damaged vehicle did not cause a fire.

The accident, which caused extensive damage to the storefront and to some merchandise inside, is under investigation.

There is no other information at this time.

