Woman arrested for stealing a safe in Kitty Hawk

KITTY HAWK, N.C. (WAVY) – A woman was arrested after stealing a safe from a home in the 3900 block of North Croatan Highway on February 7.

According to the Kitty Hawk Police Department, the victim contacted police around 4:40 p.m. about a safe, with money and valuables inside, being stolen from her home.

Later on, around 2:20 a.m., police that were investigating the area spotted a woman hiding in a large bushed area. Police confronted the woman and found the stolen safe and other stolen items with her. Police believe all stolen items have been recovered.

After an investigation, Angela Rose O’Sullivan, 34, was arrested. She is being charged with felony breaking & entering as well as felony safecracking. Police say that further charges will be sought through the Grand Jury.

O’Sullivan is being held at the Dare County Detention Center in lieu of a $25,000 secured bond.