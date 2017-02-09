Verizon will now come to your house to fix your broken phone screen

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY/WCMH) — Verizon says they can now show up at your home to fix your broken smartphone screen in Norfolk.

According to Verizon, customers with a broken phone screen can now bring the phone to their local service center or request a ‘house call’ from a Verizon technician service. Verizon says that the same-day house call service is available in 34 states, including Virginia.

Phones eligible for same-day repairs include:

Apple iPhone SE, 5c, 5s, 6, 6 Plus, 6s, and 6s Plus

Samsung Galaxy S5, S6, and S7

Samsung Galaxy Note 4 and 5

Motorola DROID Turbo and DROID Maxx

This new service is one of the improvements that Verizon announced for its $11 per month “Total Mobile Protection” insurance plan. Verizon is now holding an open enrollment period for the plan that started today and will end on April 9.

In addition to the monthly fee, fixing a cracked screen will cost you a $79 deductible.

Verizon is also increasing the number of claims allowed per year from two to three.