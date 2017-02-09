Convicted sex offender sentenced to 16 years for child pornography charge

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — A Virginia Beach man was sentenced Thursday to 16 years in prison for a child pornography charge.

30-year-old Bruce Lee Scott pleaded guilty to receipt of child pornography on Oct. 20, 2016.

Court documents say Scott received numerous images of child pornography through an internet-based file sharing program. While executing a search warrant at Scott’s home, investigators found he had more than 1,000 pictures and 46 videos of child pornography on his laptop.

Investigators also found evidence suggesting that Scott was having a sexual relationship with a minor. According to statements made in court, that evidence has been provided to the Virginia Beach Police Department and a state prosecution is underway.

Court records show that Scott was convicted in 2006 for indecent liberties with a child. After that conviction, he was required to register as a sex offender.

Scott was also sentenced to a lifetime of supervised release.