VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — Police in Virginia Beach say a man has been arrested and is facing child pornography charges.

Gregory Allen Magnum, 69, is facing 25 counts of possession of obscene material with a minor. Police say an investigation into Magnum is ongoing, and additional charges are expected.

Police released no other details Thursday morning regarding the circumstances surrounding Magnum’s arrest.

Stay with WAVY.com for the latest updates.