Robbery leads to police chase in Virginia Beach; suspect at-large

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) – Police are looking for a suspect involved with a robbery that turned into a police chase in the area of Phoenix Drive, Thursday afternoon.

According to police, dispatch received the emergency call around 12:52 p.m. The victim was robbed in the parking lot of the Walmart in the 600 block of Phoenix Drive.

A K9 Unit responding to the call spotted the suspect’s vehicle, a maroon Ford F250, near the intersection of Holland Road and Lynnhaven Parkway. The officer attempted to stop the vehicle, but the driver refused.

The unit then followed the suspect into the Green Run neighborhood. As the unit was attempting to stop the truck, the suspect struck the unit as well as another car. The unit continued to follow the suspect’s vehicle towards South Independence.

Police say that due to the recklessness of the suspect, and for the public’s safety, the unit ended the pursuit.

Responding officers spotted the suspect’s vehicle traveling towards the Amphitheater at which time eye contact was lost with the suspect vehicle.

Due to the suspect being at the location of nearby schools, as a precautionary measure the schools were put on temporary exterior lockdown. The lockdown was lifted a short time later.

The robbery victim sustained minor injuries and was seen by rescue at the scene.

The driver of the suspect’s vehicle is described as a white male, possibly in his 20s – 30s, with light brown/blond longer hair. The suspect passenger is described as a white female, possibly in her 20s, with brown hair.

The suspect’s vehicle is a lifted, newer model maroon Ford F250 truck with large tires with body damage. The truck has Virginia license plate: VRB-5677.

Anyone with information regarding this crime is encouraged to call Virginia Beach Crime Solvers at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP (1-888-562-5887) or by texting “VBTIP” and the information to CRIMES (274637).