Customers experiencing power outages in three Southside cities

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — Thousands of customers with Dominion Virginia Power have experienced power outages Thursday morning in Southside Hampton Roads.

Dominion’s outage map showed around 8 a.m. that more than 2,800 customers were without power in Portsmouth. Another 859 customers in Suffolk had reported outages around the same time.

Both outages were attributed to circuit issues, according to Dominion. Power was expected to be restored between 10 a.m. and noon on Thursday.

Another outage in Chesapeake affected more than 500 customers. It was not immediately clear what caused the outage, but Dominion said power was going to be restored between 11 a.m. and 1 p.m.

