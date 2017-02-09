Portsmouth police seek missing man with medical condition

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — Portsmouth detectives are looking for a missing man with a medical condition.

Police say 79-year-old Robert G. Mott was last seen about a week ago by a neighbor at his home in the 5100 block of Portsmouth Boulevard. Mott hasn’t been seen or heard from since.

Detectives are concerned for Mott’s well being because he has a medical condition that requires medication and regular checkups with a doctor.

Police believe Mott may be driving a white Nissan Sentra with Virginia tags of 5034ME.

Mott is described as a white man who stands 5 feet 11 inches tall and weighs about 228 pounds. He has brown hair and blue eyes.

If you have seen Mott or know anything about his whereabouts, call the Portsmouth Police Department at 757-393-5300 or Detective A. Mannings at 757-718-6781.