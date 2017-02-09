Police seek suspect in early morning robbery at Hampton 7-Eleven

HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) — Police need help to identify the suspect in a robbery at a Hampton convenience store early Thursday morning.

At about 1:52 a.m., dispatchers got a call reporting a robbery at the 7-Eleven in the 1400 block of Big Bethel Road.

Police say the suspect came into the store and demanded money. After he got cash and cigarettes, he ran out of the store, heading toward Saunders Road.

The suspect is described by police as a white male, 5 feet 6 inches tall, between 180 to 190 pounds and last seen wearing a white shirt covering his face, a dark hooded sweatshirt and gloves.

If you know anything about this crime, call the Hampton Police Division at 727-6111 or the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.