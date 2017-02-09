Police identify Norfolk church burglaries suspect

Related Coverage Thieves burglarized, vandalized church in Ocean View

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – Detectives with the Norfolk Police Department have identified the suspect involved with two church burglaries.

Police say that Justin Young, 20, of Portsmouth, broke into the New Life Christian Center on Pleasant Ave, February 6. He is also the main suspect in the burglary of the Immanuel Worship and Deliverance Ministries International on Ocean View Avenue that happened later on that night, though he has not been formally charged with that crime.

Leaders at Immanuel estimate that Young got away with up to $500 in cash — money that was meant for various ministries, and helping the homeless.

If you see Young, or know of his whereabouts, please call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.