Norfolk Sheriff’s Office, former sheriff subject of federal investigation

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Federal investigators are looking into the Norfolk Sheriff’s Office.

The U.S. Attorney requested a subpoena be issued to the Norfolk Sheriff’s Office for a grand jury, which is set to meet on Feb. 22.

The subpoena requests records and documents for the last 13 years relating to the sheriff’s office, former Norfolk Sheriff Bob McCabe and Correct Care Solutions, LLC. It also orders requests for proposals for medical, dental and mental health services for Norfolk City Jail inmates.

The subpoena directs the office to turn over records of all items of value greater than $100 that CCS, its officers or employees provided to McCabe or any other employee of the sheriff’s office. Some of those items include airline travel, hotel expenses, professional sporting events, the use of condominiums in Nashville, Tennessee and fishing charters.

The subpoena also asks that the sheriff’s office provide documents from Jan. 2013 to present relating to the sheriff’s office’s dealings with the website, 811marketplace.com.

A spokesperson says the sheriff’s office is fully cooperating with the subpoena requests. The sheriff’s office provided the subpoena to 10 On Your Side “in the interest of continued transparency.”

McCabe officially retired Feb. 1. He announced he would not seek re-election in December, after serving in the role for 23 years. At the time, McCabe said his reasons for resigning were personal.

A source close to McCabe said this investigation had nothing to do with his leaving office when asked if this why he chose to resign.

