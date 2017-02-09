Man, woman charged in two Pasquotank County robberies

PASQUOTANK COUNTY, N.C. (WAVY) — A man and woman are behind bars, facing charges in connection to two Pasquotank County robberies.

William Tyler Huffman, 22, and Shea Mary Lynn Crum, 18, are both charged with robbery. Crum is also charged with aiding and abetting robbery. Huffman faces an additional charge of simple assault.

The first robbery happened on Dec. 28, 2016. The sheriff’s office says Crum lured a teenage boy into a car, where she and Huffman allegedly robbed him of $30. Huffman is accused of punching the victim in the face after the robbery and shoving him out of the car as it was moving.

In the second robbery, authorities say Crum lured a man to an area where he was robbed of $40.

Huffman is being held at Albemarle District Jail with a $97,000 bond. Crum is being held in lieu of a $50,000 bond.