Lady Monarchs drop game against C-USA leader Middle Tennessee

NORFOLK (WAVY) — The Old Dominion women’s basketball team fell to Middle Tennessee, 80-63, on Thursday evening at the Ted Constant Center, snapping the Lady Monarchs’ four-game winning streak.

In a rematch of last year’s Conference USA Championship game, Old Dominion (12-11, 7-5 C-USA) recovered from an 11-point halftime deficit to grab a brief 42-41 lead early in the third quarter. However, Middle Tennessee (15-8, 10-2 C-USA), who led 63-55 heading into the fourth, outscored ODU, 17-8, in the final segment to seal the victory.

Jennie Simms led ODU with 19 points, nine rebounds and five assists and Odegua Oigbokie scored a career-high 15 points on a perfect 7-of-7 shooting. Destinee Young added seven points and 14 rebounds, while Gianna Smith tallied nine points and five boards.

ODU hosts UAB on Saturday.