Tractor-trailer goes over the side of the CBBT

VIRGINA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — A tractor-trailer has gone over the side of the The Chesapeake Bay Bridge-Tunnel, 10 On Your Side has confirmed with officials.

CBBT officials tweeted Thursday afternoon that the bridge was closed on both sides due to an incident. Northbound lanes were reopened a short time later.

Officials confirmed that the tractor-trailer went off the southbound side of the CBBT at mile marker 15. The accident happened around 12:30 p.m.

Bridge officials issued Level 2 wind restrictions Thursday, with winds exceeding 47 mph.

Under a Level 2 restriction, tractor-trailers must be hauling a gross payload of 30,000 pounds, in addition to the weight of the rig.

WAVY’s Erin Kelly tweeted that officials are saying the driver was standing on top of the vehicle at last check.

A WAVY crew is heading to the scene.