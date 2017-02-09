Howling winds whip around Hampton Roads, NE North Carolina

Courtesy: Marcus Lee
HAMPTON ROADS, Va. (WAVY) — High winds have been whipping around Hampton Roads and Northeast North Carolina Thursday morning, as a line of showers moved out the region.

Image courtesy of ‎Erin Nicole‎ in Virginia Beach
The gusting winds caused problems for a few residents during the early morning hours of Thursday.

One man in Elizabeth City captured video of a door being ripped off of a shed due to the winds. Others reported damages, including a viewer in Seaford who witnessed two cypress trees topple over.

A resident in Virginia Beach saw some damage to their backyard.

The winds also caused restrictions across area interstate highways. Chesapeake Bay Bridge Tunnel officials issued level 4 restrictions Thursday morning, citing winds in excess of 60 mph.

Wind advisories were also in effect for the U.S. 17 James River Bridge, the Monitor Merrimac Memorial Bridge-Tunnel and the Hampton Roads Bride-Tunnel.

Super Doppler 10 meteorologist Jeremy Wheeler reported Thursday morning that winds were gusting between 30 and 40 mph.

These strong wind gusts are expected to continue throughout the day.

Blog: Wind Is Howling! Temperatures Dropping! 

Dropping temperatures and a band of precipitation could lead to a wintry mix later on in the day. Lows are expected to fall as far as the upper 30s — a sharp contrast to the 70-degree weather of Tuesday and Wednesday.

