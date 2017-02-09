Howling winds whip around Hampton Roads, NE North Carolina

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. (WAVY) — High winds have been whipping around Hampton Roads and Northeast North Carolina Thursday morning, as a line of showers moved out the region.

The gusting winds caused problems for a few residents during the early morning hours of Thursday.

One man in Elizabeth City captured video of a door being ripped off of a shed due to the winds. Others reported damages, including a viewer in Seaford who witnessed two cypress trees topple over.

A resident in Virginia Beach saw some damage to their backyard.

The winds also caused restrictions across area interstate highways. Chesapeake Bay Bridge Tunnel officials issued level 4 restrictions Thursday morning, citing winds in excess of 60 mph.

Wind advisories were also in effect for the U.S. 17 James River Bridge, the Monitor Merrimac Memorial Bridge-Tunnel and the Hampton Roads Bride-Tunnel.

Super Doppler 10 meteorologist Jeremy Wheeler reported Thursday morning that winds were gusting between 30 and 40 mph.

These strong wind gusts are expected to continue throughout the day.

Dropping temperatures and a band of precipitation could lead to a wintry mix later on in the day. Lows are expected to fall as far as the upper 30s — a sharp contrast to the 70-degree weather of Tuesday and Wednesday.

