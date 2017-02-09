Grand jury indicts two suspects in bank robbery, shots fired case

ACCOMACK COUNTY, Va. (WAVY) — A grand jury indicted two men in connection with a bank robbery in Maryland and shots fired at an Accomack County deputy.

De’Andre Ayers and Lamond Perry are both charged with attempting to commit capital murder, shooting from a vehicle, use of a firearm in the commission of a felony and shooting at an occupied vehicle.

Ayers and Perry are two of three suspects in a bank robbery in Maryland that led to shots fired at a deputy on Sept. 26, 2016.

Ayers, Perry and Perry’s brother, Demetrius, were arrested in October in Norfolk.

