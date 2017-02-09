Former soldier gets 30-year prison sentence for child pornography

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) — A former Army soldier stationed at Fort Eustis was sentenced to 30 years in prison Thursday for production of child pornography.

39-year-old Daniel Joseph Salgat, of Bay City, Michigan, was also sentenced to a lifetime of supervised release and will have to pay just over $1,200 to a victim of his crimes.

Salgat pleaded guilty on July 14, 2016.

Court documents say Salgat portrayed himself online as a young girl in order to get photos and videos of other young females. In several cases, prosecutors say Slagat blackmailed and threatened the children into producing images and videos.

Salgat was ultimately identified and arrested by law enforcement after an investigation into his attempt to persuade a 10-year-old child he met online to come out of her house and perform oral sex on him.