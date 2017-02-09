Flights from ORF to Northeast US delayed, cancelled

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Flights from Norfolk International Airport to portions of the Northeast United States were delayed or cancelled Thursday morning.

According to Norfolk International’s website, five flights scheduled to depart early Thursday morning for airports in Washington, D.C., New York and New Jersey were affected.

The delays and cancellations came as a fast-moving storm threatened to drop a foot of snow on parts of the Northeast US. Heavy snowfall was seen in New York City’s Times Square as well as Allentown, Pennsylvania.

Arrivals to ORF were affected Thursday with a few cancellations. The region was hit with early morning rainfall.

Passengers can check the status of incoming and outgoing flights on Norfolk International’s website.

Stay with WAVY.com for the latest updates.