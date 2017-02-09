Closing arguments expected in case between dentist, Va. Beach

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — Closing arguments are expected to begin Thursday in a case between a dentist and the City of Virginia Beach.

Dr. Allan Bergano took the city to federal court, claiming he received nothing for having to move his practice in 2015 to make way for the widening of Witchduck Road.

Bergano is seeking $475,000, which is the amount it reportedly cost him to move.

Proceedings in the case began Tuesday morning in Virginia Beach. The last witnesses for the city took the stand Thursday morning. Closing arguments are expected to begin sometime in the afternoon.

The city is arguing that Bergano was not a displaced person, and is therefore not entitled to relocation costs.

The city says Bergano decided to leave when he didn’t have to do so, and that they ultimately told Bergano he could stay in that location.

Bergano’s defense is arguing that he was entitled to benefits once he was told to leave in the first place.

Bergano has said he wants to be treated like other dentists who were given hundreds of thousands of dollars in relocation costs. Speaking outside court of Thursday, Bergano said he is confident they are on the right side of the law.

“We were not able to appeal. And also were not even given a satisfactory … or even an explanation as far as why we were being told to not leave. It was never explained to us, it was like on a whim. You can never even challenge it,” he said.

An attorney representing the city, Hunter Sims, has requested additional paperwork be considered by Judge Henry Morgan. A decision in the case may not be reached for two weeks.

