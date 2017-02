ELIZABETH CITY, N.C. (WAVY) — A student at Elizabeth City State University was arrested for an alleged armed robbery on campus in late January.

ECSU police say someone was robbed at gunpoint near the Viking Village Residence Hall around 10 p.m. on January 23. No one was hurt.

21-year-old Barron Shaw was taken into custody the next day and was charged with armed robbery, simple assault and larceny.

Shaw is being held at Albemarle District Jail.