Customs officers seize two stolen cars heading to Mali in Norfolk

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – Customs officers at the Norfolk Port of Entry seized two stolen cars that were heading to the country of Mali.

Officials say that the exporter involved submitted titles for two older vehicles, a 1990 Honda and a 2000 Nissan. During the inspection on January 19, VIN numbers associated with those two titles were not linked to those vehicles.

An investigation found that both VINs matched stolen vehicle records for a 2016 Chevrolet Tahoe and 2016 Mercedes Benz GLE63, from the Sands Point Village Police Department, NY and the Connecticut State Police.

Virginia State Police recovered the vehicles and will return them to their rightful owners.