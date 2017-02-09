Crews battle fire at Va. Beach home on Marsh Creek Court

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — Crews are battled a fire at a multi-family residential building in Virginia Beach.

Fire department officials tweeted around 11:30 a.m. that the fire, which was on Marsh Creek Court, was out. No injuries have been reported.

Dispatchers say the fire was reported shortly before 11 a.m.

There is no word yet on what caused the fire.

VB Marsh Creek Court Fire View as list View as gallery Open Gallery Image Credit: Virginia Beach Fire Department Image Credit: Virginia Beach Fire Department Image Credit: Virginia Beach Fire Department

Stay with WAVY.com for the latest news, weather and traffic updates.