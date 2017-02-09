Coast Guard Sector Hampton Roads names Reserve Enlisted Person of the Year

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Hanover Sheriff’s Deputy Bryan Cvengros has been named the Coast Guard Reserve Enlisted Person of the Year for his service in the Hampton Roads Sector as Maritime Enforcement Specialist.

“Since I’ve been in the Coast Guard, we primarily do the vessel boardings offshore, looking for any sort of criminal activity, whether or not people are bringing in large amounts of narcotics or smuggling migrants, or things along those lines,” Cvengros said.

Cvengros comes from a military family and earned a degree from Virginia Military Institute.

Cvengros said that he has always had an interest in water and decided to enlist in the Coast Guard Reserve in 2010.

He joined the Hanover County Sheriff’s Office in 2014 and was named Rookie of the Year in 2015.

Cvengros said balancing the two wouldn’t have been possible without the support he’s received.

“There’s a lot that goes into it,” Cvengros said. “Working with my supervision to make sure I have the time off, make sure I have everything I need in regards to here, making sure I stay current with everything I need to do in the Coast Guard, but the biggest factor in that is family support.”

Though Cvengros is certainly grateful for the recognition, he said he can’t take all the credit.

“It’s not just an individual effort even though it’s an individual award,” Cvengros said “I feel like it was a group effort and I appreciate it all.”

He will be officially recognized by the Coast Guard in April.

