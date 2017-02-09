Coast Guard conducts port security exercise at Langley-Eustis

U.S. Coast Guard Maritime Enforcement Specialist 1st Class Corey Philips, Port Security Unit 305 tactical crewmember and engineer, talks with another USCG boat crew during a deployment exercise at Joint Base Langley-Eustis, Va., Feb. 2, 2017. The boat crews performed maritime tactics to deter the acting opposing force from reaching land. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Derek Seifert)
JOINT BASE LANGLEY-EUSTIS, Va. (WAVY) — The U.S. Coast Guard recently conducted a port security exercise at Joint Base Langley Eustis.

Base officials say the Coast Guard Reserve’s 305th Port Security Unit tested its ability to communicate with other vessels and to coordinate battle positions. The exercise was held Jan. 30 through Feb. 2 on the shores and waters of the James River.

U.S. Coast Guard members assigned to Port Security Unit 305, monitor radars and waterways during deployment training at Joint Base Langley-Eustis, Va., Feb. 2, 2017. The USCG unit participated in a week-long training exercise to learn the necessary skills required for the unit’s upcoming deployment. (U. S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Derek Seifert)
“This was a joint exercise between our shoreside assets, waterside security assets and our communications center. Essentially, what we’re looking to accomplish is to train together to effectively maintain antiterrorism force protection for our expeditionary mission,” said U.S. Coast Guard Maritime Enforcement Specialist 1st Class Matthew Ott, PSU 305 Shoreside Division lead petty officer and fire team leader.

Ott said in a news release that the unit is unique in that it can be deployed within 96 hours and be self-sustaining.