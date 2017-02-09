Coast Guard conducts port security exercise at Langley-Eustis

JOINT BASE LANGLEY-EUSTIS, Va. (WAVY) — The U.S. Coast Guard recently conducted a port security exercise at Joint Base Langley Eustis.

Base officials say the Coast Guard Reserve’s 305th Port Security Unit tested its ability to communicate with other vessels and to coordinate battle positions. The exercise was held Jan. 30 through Feb. 2 on the shores and waters of the James River.

“This was a joint exercise between our shoreside assets, waterside security assets and our communications center. Essentially, what we’re looking to accomplish is to train together to effectively maintain antiterrorism force protection for our expeditionary mission,” said U.S. Coast Guard Maritime Enforcement Specialist 1st Class Matthew Ott, PSU 305 Shoreside Division lead petty officer and fire team leader.

Ott said in a news release that the unit is unique in that it can be deployed within 96 hours and be self-sustaining.