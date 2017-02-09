Audience: Homeless Animals Awareness Week

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – Dyanna Uchiek from Chesapeake Animal Services was at The Hampton Roads Show to tell us about Homeless Animal Awareness Week which is February 13 through February 19.

She urges the prevention of animal homelessness through spaying and neutering and making sure pets are wearing ID. Community members can also help homeless animals by fostering, adopting, or encouraging others to adopt.

Homeless Animals Awareness Week

Feb. 13 – 19

Pick up your orange ribbon at 15 Hampton Roads Animal Shelters

Wear it and show your support!

Get Social: using hashtag #HRPETS