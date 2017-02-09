Person shot in Norfolk; ODU sends alert to students and staff

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Someone was shot in the Highland Park neighborhood of Norfolk Thursday.

The shooting happened around 1:50 p.m. in the 1000 block of 50th Street at Killam Avenue. The victim was taken to Sentara Norfolk General Hospital with what appear to be non life-threatening injuries.

Old Dominion University officials sent an email alerting students and staff to the incident, even though it happened off-campus.

Two persons of interest have been detained as Norfolk and ODU police continue investigating.

