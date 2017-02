VIRGINIA BEACH (WAVY) – Mahlik Marrow, who’s brother Jermaine is turning in a sensational freshman campaign at Hampton University, scored 23 points to lead Cape Henry past beach rival Bishop Sullivan Catholic 67-53 on Tuesday night.

The Dolphins trailed 31-26 at the half, but Marrow led the charge in the second half, supplying solid defense, superb passing, and near unstoppable offense. Cape Henry has now won seven straight games.