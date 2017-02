VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — A child on a bike was hit by a vehicle in Virginia Beach Tuesday night, according to dispatchers.

Emergency crews were called to the 300 block of Waverly Drive at 7:48 p.m.

The child was not taken to the hospital. Dispatchers told WAVY.com this was originally reported as a hit and run but Wednesday Virginia Beach Police said officers made contact with the driver, who stayed in the area after the accident.

