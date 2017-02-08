Two churches burglarized in East Ocean View

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Thieves have hit not one, but two churches in the East Ocean View area of Norfolk this week.

10 On Your Side reported the vandalism and theft at Immanuel Worship and Deliverance Ministries International Tuesday night.

After the story aired, WAVY News learned another church, New Life Christian Center, was also burglarized. The two churches are located just a few blocks away from each other.

Pastors from both churches walked into the damage Tuesday morning.

“It’s a tragic event all the way, for somebody’s life to be so desperate to break into a church and steal money that was designated for the poor,” said New Life’s Executive Pastor Glenn Connors.

Connors told WAVY.com the thieves took several thousand dollars in offerings made by benevolent parishioners. The money was designated for The Store House, a ministry that feeds more than 100 and sometimes 200 families a week.

“I can almost guarantee you that the people who did this have received benefits and assistance through this ministry over the years. If not them, their family or friends,” Connors said.

The thieves broke windows and trashed offices at his church the same way someone did at Immanuel Worship and Deliverance Ministries International. They stole about $500 there.

Police cannot say for sure that the same criminals hit both churches, but they admit the chance is pretty good.

If you know anything that can help catch the culprits, call the Crime Line at1-888-LOCK-U-UP