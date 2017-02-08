Swastika found in girl’s bathroom at Tennessee high school

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WKRN) – A spokesman for Rutherford County Schools in Tennessee said vandalism featuring a swastika was found at Blackman High School Tuesday.

A student alerted administrators to vandalism inside a girl’s bathroom stall before second period, according to communications director James Evans.

Administrators are reviewing surveillance video from the hallway outside the bathroom as part of their investigation.

Evans said if any student has information, they are asked to alert school administration.

“If any student responsible can be identified, they will be disciplined immediately and severely,” said Evans.