Suspect wanted in robbery of Merchant’s Tire in Hampton

HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) — Police say they are looking for a person who reportedly robbed a Merchant’s Tire and Auto Service Center in Hampton at gunpoint.

Hampton police say the suspect in this case entered the shop on West Mercury Boulevard Tuesday evening, pulled out a gun and demanded money. This person ran from the shop with cash toward Easterly Avenue.

Officers were called to the scene around 7:45 p.m.

No images of the suspect were released Wednesday morning. Police say he is described as a black male who is 6 feet tall, is between the ages of 25 and 26 and was wearing dark clothing.

Call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP if you know anything about this case.