Suffolk Christian Academy closed Thursday; 14 staff members out sick

SUFFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Suffolk Christian Academy will be closed Thursday because 14 faculty and staff members have called out sick.

The school said in a Facebook post that they had managed to cover for the first 12 staff members who reported illness, but couldn’t cover any more than that.

The school was also closed Tuesday and Wednesday due to illness.

The school will still hold basketball games Thursday night, but parents are asked to keep sick student athletes at home.

School officials said rooms on campus would be disinfected.

The school’s Facebook post also said that other private schools in the area are closing or are prepared to close due to sickness.