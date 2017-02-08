Student who defended actions during high school brawl gets probation, fine

HERTFORD, N.C. (WAVY) – Three students appeared in court Wednesday for their involvement in a large brawl at Perquimans High School.

According to officials, Alkeem Archer pleaded guilty to several counts of assault for his role in the October incident.

Prosecution was deferred for Austin Deziel and Terrill Tillet. Both had been charged with disorderly conduct.

10 On Your Side reported last year that Deziel had defended his actions, claiming that he only jumped in as a means of protecting female staff members from being attacked. Part of the incident was captured in two cell phone videos.

Deziel’s parents said Wednesday that they are disappointed the case wasn’t dropped all together for their son. His dad, Fred, said that the video wasn’t shown in court.

“I felt like it was completely unfair,” he said. “As far as I’m concerned, they threw the book at him… He does not have a record, this was his first time being involved with law enforcement at all.”

Deziel and Tillet were placed on probation for one year, ordered to pay a fine, and complete community service.

If all goes well during the probation period, the charges will be dropped.

Deziel had also been suspended for the incident, but is now back at Perquimans High.

Archer, meantime, was sentenced to 90 consecutive days in prison. He must also pay a fine and cannot return to the school’s property.

Two other students are also charged as juveniles for the incident. Officials said their cases are still pending.