Sen. Kaine says Price is wrong for Health and Human Services

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WAVY) — Virginia Senator Tim Kaine says he will vote against President Donald Trump’s nominee for Health and Human Services Secretary.

Kaine says Dr. Tom Price, a physician and Republican congressman from Georgia, would make access to healthcare more difficult for low-income Americans.

Price was grilled during his hearing about stock deals involving medical companies in which he was invested, but Kaine says he has a more important reason for opposing the nominee.

“[Price] has a track record of publicly opposing virtually every law that we use to provide access to healthcare for people of modest means,” Kaine told reporters Wednesday morning. “Medicaid, Medicare, the CHIP program for low-income children, the Affordable Care Act which he has continuously pledged to repeal.”

Kaine also pointed out that Price wants to defund Planned Parenthood, which Kaine says that could cut access to health care for millions of women.

Despite Kaine’s opposition, Price is expected to be confirmed. The vote in the full senate is expected by the end of the week.