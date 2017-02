CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) — A man is wanted in Chesapeake for stealing several cases of beer from two convenience stores in mid-January.

Chesapeake police say the man in the surveillance photos stole several cases from a store in the 3400 block of Western Branch Boulevard on Jan. 17.

This same person then reportedly took several more from a store in the 300 block of Churchland Boulevard a short time later.

Call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP if you recognize this man or have seen him.